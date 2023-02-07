Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up.

Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday, via NFL reporter Kevin Patra. Sneed is expected to practice on Tuesday and suit up for the Super Bowl, James Palmer of the NFL Network confirmed.

L’Jarius Sneed has been pivotal piece in Kansas City’s pass defense. He started all 17 regular season games for the Chiefs, making 108 tackles, 26 passes defended, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. Sneed led the Chiefs in passes defended, tied for the team lead in interceptions and was second in total tackles.

Sneed has gone on to start the Chiefs’ two playoff wins on the way to the Super Bowl. Despite leaving the Bengals game after four snaps, Sneed has made 10 tackles throughout the postseason.

Kansas City entered the playoffs ranked 18th in pass defense, allowing 220.9 yards per game. Through the postseason, the Chiefs rank sixth in pass defense, allowing 221.5 yards per game.

If the Chiefs want to shut down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, they can’t allow big plays in the passing game. Having Sneed back on the field gives Philadelphia another scary threat to deal with. Sneed had started every game for the Chiefs in their run to Super Bowl. After clearing the concussion protocol, it appears that Sneed will be able to take the field with his Kansas City teammates in their quest for another ring.