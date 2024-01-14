L'Jarius Sneed may not be an All-Pro but he sure played like one against Tyreek Hill.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night thanks in large part to the defense keeping All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in check. This duty mostly fell on Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who is not on the All-Pro team, although after Saturday night, Andy Reid thinks he should be.

“Listen, Tyreek's a great player,” Andy Reid said of his former pass-catcher, via ESPN. “I mean, a great player, and you saw the one catch he had. You don't see Tyreek get knocked down very often, but Sneed did that. I have a hard time believing there's another corner as good as him in this league. He's really playing well and challenging, and you've got (Trent) McDuffie on the other side who is doing the same thing. He's playing great football, as is the secondary.”

Whether it was the lockdown coverage from L’Jarius Snead, the below-average play from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, or the bine-chilling temperatures (and likely a combination of all three) Tyreek Hill only five catches for 62 yards in the Chiefs' AFC Wild Card victory over the Dolphins.

One of the catches was an incredible 53-yard catch and run that scored the Dolphins' only points of the game, but that also means his other four catches were for just nine yards total.

Ultimately, this game was a total team effort by the Chiefs, and they dominated in every phase of the game. L’Jarius Sneed was a big part of that, though, and he is an All-Pro-caliber talent, although so are boundary corners DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, the two All-Pro CBs along with Sneed’s teammate, slot cornerback Trent McDuffie.