The Kansas City Chiefs are still working through the kinks with their wide receiver unit ahead of a Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Some help could be on the way. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown hinted at a potential return from injury in a recent Instagram post on Tuesday, via Nick Jacobs of KSHB41 News. The Chiefs have been without their offseason acquisition since Brown suffered a devastating shoulder injury during the preseason.

Brown signed to the Chiefs on a one-year deal in March. His comeback would be great timing for the offense, and frankly for himself as he could potentially land on the free agent market once again in 2025.

“Hmm. Per Hollywood Brown’s instagram account. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom.”

Expand Tweet

Kansas City is still hoping to find more efficiency with their pass catchers. In the team's close Week 12 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Patrick Mahomes leaned heavily on Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, as the tight end tandem combined for 10 receptions on 12 targets for 128 yards. Gray put together one of his best performances in a Chiefs uniform, hauling in two touchdowns.

Marquise Brown could potentially make Christmas debut for Chiefs

The Chiefs are ready to see Brown make his first appearance of the season. He's capable of quickly becoming Mahomes' No. 1 target, even as DeAndre Hopkins recorded his third touchdown in his fifth game with Kansas City.

Brown is a vertical, as well as a over-the-middle threat that Mahomes truly hasn't had for most of the 2024-25 campaign. Hopkins has been a solid presence, but the volume just hasn't gotten to where fans expected it to be at this point. Brown is a younger, and more explosive talent than Hopkins at the age of 27. He's also will bring a veteran presence that Kansas City doesn't have in the speedy rookie Xavier Worthy.

It's still uncertain when Brown will start ramping up for game action, but he will be a much-needed boost if he's available for Kansas City's Christmas Day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.