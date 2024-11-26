ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC West battle between two rivals on Black Friday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick.

Raiders-Chiefs Last Game – Matchup History

In Week 8, the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20 in Las Vegas. Vegas took the lead in the second quarter, 10-7 but could not stop Patrick Mahomes and company from scoring a few more touchdowns to secure the win. Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 90 yards and one TD.

Last Christmas Day, the Raiders upset the Chiefs, 20-14 to stun the football world. Can the Raiders stun the Chiefs once again during the Holiday Season?

Overall Series: Chiefs lead 74-55-2

Here are the Raiders-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Chiefs Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders are coming off another loss and this time to the Denver Broncos. Denver is emerging as a playoff contender and was clearly the better team on Sunday in their 29-19 win. Las Vegas is now 2-9 on the year and has a chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft. There is no question the Raiders will be taking a QB with their first-round pick to try and turn this franchise around.

Gardner Minshew's season is over after suffering a broken collarbone against the Broncos. As a result, the Raiders are now massive underdogs against the Chiefs. Minshew played well in their last meeting with two touchdown passes on 24/30 passing. Now, the Raiders turn to Aidan O'Connell.

O'Connell has had a tough time as a professional QB. The former Purdue Boilermaker has two touchdown passes on the season on 455 passing yards. He also has two interceptions thrown and a QBR of 47.3. O'Connell has been on the IR for the last four weeks and will not be elevated to start coming off a thumb injury.

Jacobi Meyers is the team's top wideout. He caught 10 passes for 121 yards in the loss to the Broncos. Ameer Abdullah emerged out of nowhere and had a great outing against Denver with eight carries for 28 yards and five catches for 37 yards and a TD. Abdullah got those looks because the team was without running backs, Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. Mattison and White are questionable for this game but should return to action.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chiefs defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-27 after a game-winning kick right before a potential overtime. It is odd to see a 10-1 team play average football all season long. They find ways to win but if you were to ask every single player on that team, they would tell you they have yet to play a complete game. The Chiefs are filled with talent but a majority of their games are close. The Chiefs' biggest win of the year was a 13-point victory over the New Orleans Saints. KC is not playing good football right now, however, they have a great chance to finally perform to their expectations.

The Raiders are terrible and the Chiefs need to expose them this week. The Chiefs are not satisfied with where they are at and if they want a chance to three-peat, then they need at least a dominant win on the season. They can't beat playoff teams at this rate. This is a large spread for them to cover against Las Vegas, but there is no reason why they can't win by two touchdowns.

It's unlikely they bring back Isaiah Pacheco on a short week but there is a chance he will play. With the way Kareem Hunt is running the ball, it's best to wait until Pacheco is 100% as he is needed for the playoffs. In eight games, Hunt has rushed for 577 yards and five TDs.

KC needs to see another dominant performance from Patrick Mahomes. He played well against Carolina but threw two picks against the Buffalo Bills in the loss the week prior. Mahomes needs to play another mistake-free game with at least three touchdown passes to see the Chiefs win big. If this happens, then that will put the Chiefs in a great position as they get ready to host the Los Angeles Chargers for SNF in Week 14.

Final Raiders-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs are at home and I expect them to win this game by at least two touchdowns against a poor Vegas team. I don't believe the Chiefs will allow O'Connell to come into their stadium again and see any success. The Raiders had two defensive TDs the last time they won on Christmas Day last year. The Chiefs cover.

Final Raiders-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -12.5 (-110)