The Chiefs and the Dolphins play in Germany this weekend, and Patrick Mahomes praised Tyreek Hill prior to the matchup.

One of the best matchups of the NFL season is taking place this weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are set to do battle. Both teams are 6-2 on the season, and the Chiefs are coming into this one as the slight favorite. The defending champs lost in week one against the Detroit Lions, but they were perhaps the hottest team in the league before a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Kansas City has the perfect opportunity in front of them for a good bounce back win, and to make the game even more intriguing, it will be taking place in Frankfurt, Germany. This one is going to be fun.

This matchup will feature two of the best quarterbacks and two of the best offenses in the league. Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa battling it out is going to be quite the show.

One of the best weapons that Chiefs will have to stop from that Dolphins offense is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He spent a lot of time in Kansas City before coming to Miami, and Patrick Mahomes knows how much of a weapon he is.

“It's gonna be cool,” Mahomes said in regards to going up against Tyreek Hill, according to a tweet from Sam McDowell. “That's my brother. With all everything else going on, we built a great relationship (in KC). We still talk every once in awhile. … He's had a tremendous last few seasons.”

Mahomes is right, Hill has been tremendous in his time with the Dolphins. He is having another outstanding season this year. So far through eight games, Hill has 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. He is going to be hard for the Chiefs to stop.

The Chiefs and Dolphins will kick off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday from Frankfurt Stadium, and the game will be airing on NFL Network.