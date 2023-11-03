Travis Kelce shared a hilarious reason for choosing to keep Taylor Swift's potential attendance for the Chiefs-Dolphins Germany game a secret

Is Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Week 9 game in Germany? Travis Kelce isn't prepared to reveal the answer just yet, and he has a hilarious reason for keeping her possible attendance a secret.

“When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself,” Kelce said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The NFL is feeling the impacts of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance. Although many fans are tired of talking about it, Swift's effect on the game is something even Kelce is thinking about.

Taylor Swift is preparing for her upcoming tour but could still potentially make an appearance at the game. Darlington also shared an interaction between Travis Kelce and an international reporter that saw the reporter ask the Chiefs tight end a rather personal question.

International reporter waits until end of press conference to ask Kelce about Taylor Swift: "What is the latest status and are you in love?" Travis says the latest status is, "I got to see her last week." Is he in love? "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 3, 2023

Kelce understands that his relationship with Swift is going to draw no shortage of public attention. Still, he is trying to keep it personal. However, keeping a relationship with the most famous pop star in the world personal is a difficult thing to do.

Travis Kelce will try to tune out the outside noise and focus on football during the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany.

Travis Kelce preparing for Germany game

Kelce has performed well across seven games so far in 2023. He has recorded 583 yards and four touchdowns through the air heading into Sunday's affair. At 34-years old, it is clear that Kelce is still one of the best tight ends, if not, the best tight end in the NFL.

The Chiefs and Dolphins are both 6-2. Sunday's game projects to be a highly competitive contest. American fans will need to wake up especially early to watch the game though, as kickoff will take place at 9:30 AM EST/6:30 AM PST.