The Kansas City Chiefs have been waiting for an update on whether Rashee Rice will be eligible to play at the beginning of the season, and they won't have to wait any longer. The NFL announced that Rice wouldn't be placed on the commissioner's exempt list to start the year.

In several tweets from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he delivered the news to many wanting to know about Rice.

“On a conference call, NFL’s Jeff Miller day they are closely monitoring the situation for #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, saying they’ll follow the legal developments. With his legal situation not yet settled, Rice remains eligible to begin play this season,” Rapoport tweeted.

Brian McCarthy then stated that they didn't anticipate for Rice to be placed on commissioner’s exempt unless there was a material change in the case.

There's still a chance that Rice will get suspended, if not later this year, than in 2025.

Rashee Rice is cleared to play in Week 1 for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will be starting their season against the Baltimore Ravens, and wide receiver Rashee Rice will most likely be on the field. That's a positive sign for the Chiefs, as they'll be without Marquise Brown for the start of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

Rice's status for playing has been up in the air as he's currently facing felony charges from a street racing incident in Dallas in March 2024. Police claim that Rice's Lamborghini reached 119 mph before causing a six-vehicle crash on the highway. Dashcam footage showed Rice walking away from the scene alongside the person who was in the car with him.

With there being not much movement in the case, Rice will play until the league looks more into it and conducts a review under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Rice was a big part of the Chiefs' offense last year with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, and helping them win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.