Patrick Mahomes is the boogeyman of the AFC West. Ever since the superstar QB joined the Kansas City Chiefs, that team has had a complete chokehold of the division. Over the last few years, Mahomes has exerted his dominance over his division rivals, especially on the road. With that in mind, Mahomes clearly relishes taking on the role of the villain, even with all of his heroics at Arrowhead, per NBC Sports.

“I like to be the villain,” Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes said. “Obviously it’s cool at Arrowhead to be the hero and win the games and host the AFC Championship trophy. But it’s just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games. Both are great, but I like to be the villain sometimes.”

Mahomes has an immaculate record on the road against the Chiefs' AFC West rivals. Over the last six games, Kansas City is undefeated against the Denver Broncos. They also haven't lost in five straight road games against the Los Angeles Charges. The Las Vegas Raiders have only been able to defeat the Chiefs once in six tries while defending their home court.

Last season was supposed to be the year where there was going to be parity in the AFC West. The Chiefs downgraded after losing Mahomes' best WR weapon in Tyreek Hill, while the rest of the division made significant splashes. Instead, it was Kansas City that continued to dominate their rivals, knocking them down one by one throughout the season.

Once again, the Chiefs seem to be “vulnerable” this offseason after losing more from their already-depleted WR room. However, with Patrick Mahomes still around, the division title isn't quite safe yet. Until further notice, the AFC West runs through Patty Mahomes and his insane ball-slinging skills.