Following a win for the Chiefs in Germany, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes swapped jerseys with French soccer star Antoine Griezmann.

Patrick Mahomes is soaking up everything Europe has to offer after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, got a win Sunday in Germany.

Well, almost everything Europe has to offer. Mahomes didn't end up climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower, but he did get to experience one aspect of French culture. Mahomes and French soccer star Antoine Griezmann swapped jerseys in a show of friendship following the Chiefs' 21-14 victory over Miami, per the NFL's X account.

Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't have their most explosive game in Germany, but they got the job done against the Dolphins. Patrick Mahomes finished the game 20 for 30 for 185 yards and two touchdown passes. The Chiefs didn't score in the second half, but got an excellent effort from their defense. Kansas City held Miami to 292 total yards in the game.

The game won't be remembered for what happened on the field, however. The Chiefs-Dolphins game was the first ever regular season NFL game in Frankfurt, Germany. Mahomes commemorated the occasion with a jersey-swapping with one of the best soccer players in Europe, Antoine Griezmann. Griezmann is known as one of the most versatile soccer stars playing overseas, playing a variety of positions on the field. He's played for the French national team and currently for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He also helped win a World Cup for France in 2018.

It's been said that sports can bring people together of all different kinds of cultures and beliefs. This seems like a perfect example. There's no word if the two players will switch sports, too, but that would be fun to see!