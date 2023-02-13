Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne has seen a lot in his career. On Sunday, he witnessed his team win him his second Super Bowl ring. And with that ring, he will ride off into the sunset.

Henne confirmed on Instagram that Super Bowl 57 was his final career game. The 37-year-old retires after a 13-year career in the NFL with multiple teams.

The retiring Chiefs backup began his career in 2008 after the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round. He spent four years with the Dolphins, playing 36 games and throwing for 7114 yards.

In 2012, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Henne to a two-year contract. The retiring Chiefs quarterback spent five seasons with the Jaguars, playing in 31 games and receiving 22 starts. However, Henne only managed to win five games with the Jaguars in his time there.

In 2018, Henne left the Jaguars to join the Chiefs. He signed a two-year contract to backup Patrick Mahomes. The 2019 season saw Henne ride the bench the entire season, but he won his first Super Bowl.

Henne received his first start with the Chiefs in 2020, when he started the final game of that season. Henne threw for 218 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henne came in for Mahomes in the 2021 playoffs against the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes suffered a concussion during the game, and Henne threw for 66 yards. However, he had a third down run that helped the Chiefs seal the win.

Henne’s final NFL game action came in this year’s playoffs. The retiring Chiefs quarterback came in against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. He orchestrated a 98-yard touchdown drive before Mahomes returned to the game.