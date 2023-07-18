Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not just the best quarterback in the NFL. He also might be the most confident in his team and his abilities. As part of the Netflix series Quarterback, cameras caught Mahomes telling his Big Game opposite number, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, that he booked an Airbnb in Arizona for his family three months before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

At a joint media event before the Super Bowl, Mahomes sat with Hurts and discussed his family’s accommodations for the upcoming Super Bowl Sunday. In the process, he admitted to a baller move that showed incredible confidence in his team (and his frugal nature).

“I got a crib like six minutes from our hotel, so my fam will stay there,” Mahomes told Hurts.

“You bought a house here?” Hurts asked incredulously.

“No, I just like Airbnd’d it,” Mahomes responded to his Super Bowl competitor. “I did that s**t like three months ago. I’m like, that s**t blasts up on price, bro.”

While the move may have been smart for Mahomes’ wallet, it was also supremely confident. At the time, the Chiefs were 7-2, with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the past and a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals coming in the near future.

Still, the Chiefs persevered all the way to the Super Bowl and took down the Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic NFL championship game. And in the process, Patrick Mahomes cemented his reputation as the best quarterback in the game right now.