Patrick Mahomes can breathe easy with Mecole Hardman injury update

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice early on Wednesday with an apparent groin injury. It was a scary sight for the team, considering he’s expected to be one of Patrick Mahomes’ top targets this season.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief. It’s not expected to be serious and he is “doing okay”. Via Jordan Schultz:

Great news regarding injured #Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman: Source says it’s not serious — he suffered a “groin injury and is doing okay.” Hardman left practice yesterday after landing awkwardly trying to catch a pass. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2022

With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Mecole Hardman is going to have a big role in the offense. It would’ve been a shame for him to miss substantial time. The fourth-year pro had 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. That was his best campaign yet and the number of targets should only increase even more this year.

Hardman appeared to tweak his groin during 11-on-11 drills and was ultimately carted off after falling awkwardly in the red zone. He did walk on his own out of the tent though, but he did have a limp.

At this rate, it’s probably smart to keep Hardman sidelined for the rest of the preseason for the sake of his long-term health. There are still three weeks until the season opener, where the Chiefs play Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Mecole Hardman has yet to miss a game in his short NFL career, therefore he’ll definitely be poised to be feeling 100% by the time September 11th rolls around. Mahomes certainly needs him ready to show out in a big way and make up for the loss of Hill, their top target from last season.