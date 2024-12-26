The Kansas City Chiefs just can't stop winning. Kansas City got another big win on Christmas Day, defeating Pittsburgh 29-10 and advancing to 15-1 on the season. The Chiefs are riding a six-game winning streak, including three wins over the past few weeks.

The NFL schedule makers made a point to put the Chiefs in front of a national audience around the holidays. Kansas City has played three games over the past 11 days, which is abnormal for an NFL schedule.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expressed his appreciation for his teammates after enduring such a grueling schedule.

“It showed the toughness of the team, and I think we got better as the games went on,’' Mahomes said. “The guys, they’re mentally tough and they’re physically tough, and we played some really good football teams, some hard-fought battles, and the guys came away with three wins. That No. 1 seed is important. It’s like winning a playoff game, and so I was happy to get that done.’'

The No. 1 seed is more important than ever. When the NFL expanded the playoffs a few years ago to include seven teams from each conference, it reduced the number of first-round byes from two to one.

Therefore, the Chiefs will not play another meaningful game until the middle of January during the divisional round of the playoffs.

Will the Chiefs play Patrick Mahomes in Week 18 after clinching No. 1 seed in AFC?

This begs the question: will Patrick Mahomes, as well as other Chiefs starters, play in Week 18?

“That’s completely up to Coach,” Mahomes said, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “If Coach wants me to go out there and play I’ll play. If he doesn’t, I’ll sit back. I have full confidence that Coach Reid knows what he’s doing.”

The Chiefs have decided to sit Mahomes in the past during similar situations. For example, Mahomes sat during the final week of the 2023 season after securing the No. 4 seed.

Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle injury, which adds an extra element to the situation. If the Chiefs have nothing to gain from their Week 18 matchup, it does make some sense to give him some rest. It would be catastrophic for Kansas City if he reaggravated his injury heading into the postseason.

It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs decide to do with Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 18.