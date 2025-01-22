Following their respective wins in the AFC divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are once again set to face off in the playoffs. Ahead of the matchup, Bills linebacker Von Miller had a unique comparison for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Bills LB Von Miller on another playoff matchup with Patrick Mahomes: ‘He’s kind of like Kobe. He’s going to score his shots. We just gotta make a few more plays than him,'” NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported via Twitter/X.

Mahomes is coming off another dominant regular season, going 392-of-581 through the air for 3,928 yards passing for 26 touchdowns. He helped the Chiefs get the job done against the Houston Texans on Saturday, leading them to a 23-14 victory.

The Bills out-lasted the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, winning a 27-25 battle. They managed to hold off a comeback led by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who 18-of-25 through the air for 254 yards and one touchdown.

This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the Bills and Chiefs since 2020, the Chiefs having won all three previous contests. The regular season has been a different story, however, as the Bills have a 4-1 record against the Chiefs in the regular season since 2020 and have won four contests in a row.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and the broadcast can be found on CBS/Paramount+.

Patrick Mahomes weighs in on ‘favorable calls'

The Kansas City Chiefs along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been accused of benefiting from favorable calls from officials this season. An article from ESPN's Adam Teicher included input from Mahomes on the issue.

“I don't feel that way,” Mahomes said. “At the end of the day, the referees are doing their best to call the game as fair and as proper as they possibly can. And all you can do is go out there and play the game that you love as hard as you can and live with the results. … I think that's what we preach here in Kansas City.

“You get new referees every year, you get new circumstances, and you never can really tell because every play's different and that's what makes the NFL so special. I feel like I've just continued to play the game, and I just try to win, and whatever happens kind of happens.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to add to their impressive playoff resume against the Bills on Sunday night.