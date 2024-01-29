Underdogs in name only, the Chiefs overcame the odds to make it to the Super Bowl again.

They can't keep getting away with this! The Kansas City Chiefs are once again in the Super Bowl. While their other appearances weren't surprising, this one was pretty different. For most of the playoffs, Kansas City were either underdogs or were evenly matched against their opponents. Regardless, Kansas City promptly took care of their opponents.

It's understandable, then, that Patrick Mahomes was pretty fired up after being the Baltimore Ravens to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. The star quarterback fired back at people calling them underdogs throughout the playoffs. It seems like the underdog label bothered the team due to their championship pedigree, per NFL on CBS.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: “We've been underdogs for the last few games, but we never feel like underdogs.”

"We've been underdogs for the last few games, but we never feel like underdogs." – Patrick Mahomes to @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/FF5fQIE9kK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

On paper, the Chiefs truly were the underdogs throughout the playoffs. The only game where they weren't was against the Miami Dolphins, and even that was considered to be an evenly-matched game. The poor performances from the offense throughout the playoffs made a lot of analysts doubt their ability to perform in the big stage.

However, no one could really truly count the Chiefs out when the games started. After all, they were the most experienced team in the AFC during their playoff run. So while Kansas City were underdogs in terms of statistics or even in the betting scene, they were underdogs in name only. They proved time and time again that they're a dangerous time despite their limitations. At the helm of their playoff charge is, of course, Mahomes. Flanked by Travis Kelce, the duo made timely conversions to keep the pesky Baltimore defense at bay.

The Chiefs now head to the Super Bowl, this time against a familiar foe. The San Francisco 49ers endured a grueling comeback to punch their ticket to the big game. Now, the stage is set for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.