Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He's already led the Kansas City Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories and consistently finds ways to get the job done. He's drawn comparisons to the NFL GOAT at QB, Tom Brady, as a result. Mahomes addressed the comparisons during a recent interview, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve had a great start,” Patrick Mahomes told Breer. “I’ve been put in a great situation early in my career. Not a lot of guys get to be put in this type of situation. But I have a long ways to go. I know I’m going into Year 7, but Tom did it until he was 45 years old. I’m 27, so I know there’s a long ways to go before I can even be put in that conversation. I just got to continue to work and get better year in and year out.”

Mahomes is right. As talented as he is, Brady's longevity and consistency is unparalleled by any other QB. Playing at a high level for as long as Brady did almost seems impossible, but the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar accomplished the feat nonetheless.

Patrick Mahomes is just 27-years old and has a long way to go before truly reaching Brady's heights. That said, there's no question that Mahomes is on an impressive career trajectory. The Chiefs QB is willing to discuss the Brady comparisons again in ten years though.

“If you come back to me in 10 years, I might be able to have this conversation a little bit better with you.”