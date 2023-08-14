This early into his career, Patrick Mahomes is already entering GOAT territory. There's a good reason why: the Kansas City Chiefs star already has two rings to his name and has made it to three Super Bowls. Already, people are comparing Mahomes to the greatest quarterback of all-time: Tom Brady.

With seven rings to his name, Brady is easily on top of the football world. How does Patrick Mahomes feel about the quest to beat Tom Brady? Well, the Chiefs star said what everyone's thinking: seven rings are hard get, let alone ten Super Bowl wins. However, Mahomes is up to the task, saying that this is what he sought out to do all along, per Peter King.

“Seven’s a lot, but I’ll strive to get as close as I can,” Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes said. “To win seven Super Bowls and be in 10 Super Bowls, it’s crazy to even think about, even for me today. The other stats kinda come with it. I knew at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but didn’t win games. When I got to the NFL, I knew I wanted to be a winner [first]. Try to win Super Bowls and give my team the best that I can.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Winning seven Super Bowls is no easy feat. Many great quarterbacks only get one Super Bowl win in their entire careers, and others don't even get that accolade. One of these Brady Super Bowls even came at the expense of the Mahomes-led Chiefs! Even coming close to Brady's incredible resume seems borderline impossible.

If there's one player who can potentially overthrow Brady's reign at the top, though, it has to be Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback already has a head start with two Super Bowl wins even before his rookie contract expires. If he remains healthy and consistent with his play, it won't be a stretch to say that he'll supersede Brady at some point.