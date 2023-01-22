When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral.

Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided to sit out their crucial Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a bothersome knee injury. He has been widely criticized for it since Baltimore really needed his help, and in the end, the team lost.

As for Mahomes, despite the ankle injury he got in the first quarter, he toughed it out and returned in the second half for the Chiefs.

“You have to respect Mahomes heart. His ankle’s probably worse than Lamar Jackson’s knee but there was no chance he was going out of the game unless forced,” one critic said. A second Twitter user said, “Watching Mahomes playing his heart out on one leg really puts perspective on the Lamar Jackson situation.”

A third critic didn’t hold back and said, “Patrick Mahomes is making Lamar Jackson look like a clown.”

“PatrickMahomes returning really makes Lamar Jackson look really bad,” another commenter added.

Here are other Lamar Jackson-related reactions to Patrick Mahomes’ injury:

Lamar Jackson at Home watching Patrick Mahomes injure his Ankle in the Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/EuiF3HWuwj — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) January 21, 2023

Lamar Jackson seeing Patrick Mahomes playing with an injury pic.twitter.com/pF1ui2n9Vl — Atko (@atko21) January 22, 2023

While it’s easy to see the argument of the critics, it’s unfair for Lamar Jackson to be criticized like that. Granted that his decision to sit out a playoff game rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, the fact remains that he is injured and is only thinking about his health–not to mention his future.