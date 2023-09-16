Although the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 matchup will be exciting, most fans won't expect it to have major playoff implications. NFL analyst Chris Rose believes otherwise, however. Rose, while speaking on JM Football, explained why the Chiefs' Week 2 road game in Jacksonville is especially important for Patrick Mahomes.

“Even if they (Chiefs) lose against a good team (Jaguars) in my opinion, on the road, it's not the end of the season. We're not saying that,” Rose said. “But what it might be is the end of home field advantage. Which is the one thing that Patrick Mahomes has had throughout his entire career. He's never played a road playoff game… everything has been at home.

“I suppose like the Tampa Bay Super Bowl in Tampa, but that was… there were 25,000 people there. That's not a true road game.”

Chiefs-Jaguars Week 2 game importance for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes and the Chiefs would obviously benefit from having home field advantage throughout the playoffs once again. Rose is saying that another loss following their Week 1 defeat could make it difficult to clinch home field advantage once again in the postseason. In other words, Kansas City may not finish the regular season with the best record in the AFC.

Jacksonville reached the playoffs last season and they feature a talented roster. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Jaguars emerge victorious against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That said, stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are expected to return in Week 2, giving the Chiefs a major advantage. Mahomes will unquestionably benefit from Kelce's return after the Chiefs' receiving core endured a forgettable season opening performance.

Regardless of who ultimately wins the contest, the Chiefs-Jaguars affair should be entertaining to watch.