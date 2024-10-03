Patrick Mahomes hasn't exactly been lighting it up this year so far for the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently sit at 4-0 but were recently dealt some tough injury news regarding wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice was injured–incidentally by Mahomes after an interception–in Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, testing the depth of a Kansas City offense that was already getting shallow at several positions.

On Thursday, the team finally got some positive news, as it was revealed that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has begun the process of becoming reintegrated onto the roster.

“The Chiefs have opened the window for Edwards-Helaire to practice with the team,” according to the NFL's daily transaction report, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

Edwards-Helaire has reportedly been dealing with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder that led him to be on the non-football illness list.

Alper also noted that Edwards-Helaire “will be able to practice for the next three weeks before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs can certainly use all of the help they can get on the offensive side of the football.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is already out for the foreseeable future due to injury, and Hollywood Brown was also recently lost for the year, all of which occurred before the injury that Rice sustained vs the Chargers.

Rice has already been ruled out for Monday evening's tilt with the New Orleans Saints.

In the game against Los Angeles, Travis Kelce finally had his first positive game of the season, stepping up in Rice's absence and making several crucial catches throughout the afternoon. Furthermore, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy also made several big plays, including a touchdown on a deep pass from Mahomes at the end of the first half as well as the game-clinching first down late in the fourth quarter.

In any case, Monday evening's game against the Saints is slated for 8:15 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.