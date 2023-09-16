Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be relieved by the latest injury update. Travis Kelce is going to be playing in Sunday afternoon's road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The superstar tight end missed Week 1 with a knee injury, which caused the entire KC offense to stagnate. Everyone knows the impact of this future Hall of Famer, but his absence against the Detroit Lions was even more costly than most expected. Kelce's presence should open up the entire field and take some of the pressure off Mahomes' other receiving targets.

The four-time All-Pro First-Team selection entered the weekend questionable and could theoretically be on a snap count in his return game. Still, Chiefs fans should expect head coach Andy Reid to make Kelce's usage count. While the team has the championship pedigree and talent to overcome early missteps, an 0-2 start in the deep AFC cannot be taken lightly.

With Travis Kelce on the field, such a troubling scenario is much harder to comprehend. There is the concern that, at almost 34 years of age, Father Time might finally catch up to the two-time Super Bowl champion. He was certainly out of sight last year, posting 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

There is no reason for Reid and company to worry about a succession plan right now, but this injury should force them to start thinking about a contingency plan. If players like Kadarious Toney and Skyy Moore cannot get up to speed, the Chiefs will have to find another worthy option for Patrick Mahomes.

For Week 2, though, his elite playmaker will be ready to go.