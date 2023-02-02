The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with numerous wide receiver injuries ahead of the Super Bowl, begging the question: would the team sign Odell Beckham Jr to provide some depth and experience to the room before the big game? After all, Beckham, the source of plenty of NFL rumors this season, already proved last year with the Los Angeles Rams that he can join a team late in the season and still help them get to the promised land.

However, it appears that history won’t be repeating itself in 2023. The Chiefs are “comfortable” with the receivers they have and won’t be pursuing Odell Beckham Jr before the Super Bowl, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Per Florio and the latest NFL rumors, the Chiefs like the fact that the receivers in their room have had the time to build chemistry together whereas Beckham would be an outsider entering the room with little time to prepare for the Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even still, the prospect of pairing Beckham, the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler, with superstar Patrick Mahomes is an idea that has to have every Chiefs fan salivating.

And with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney suffering injuries in the AFC Championship Game win- and star tight end Travis Kelce managing a back issue- there would certainly be room for another pass-catcher on the Chiefs roster.

While there are plenty of reasons why a Chiefs-Odell Beckham Jr signing would make sense, it’s just not something Kansas City is interested in before the Super Bowl.

The question is, would they be willing to revisit a potential signing after the Super Bowl?