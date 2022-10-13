Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash

Sunday night will present one of the most mouth-watering matchups of the season when two of the top young quarterbacks in the league take on each other. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will test their mettle against a team that many consider to be the favorites to go all the way this year in the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills.

Apart from the fact that these are two top-tier sides that will be looking to get the better of their opponent, the underlying narrative is that of Mahomes vs. Allen. For his part, however, the Chiefs superstar quarterback had nothing but praise for his counterpart ahead of their Week 6 clash (h/t Hayley Lewis of NBC):

“When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league you always want to win,” Mahomes said. “You always want to compete. Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback — physically talented, can throw, can run, can really do it all.”

Mahomes hit the nail on the head here with the way he described Allen’s elite talent. Then again, you could say the exact same things about Mahomes, too.

While the Chiefs QB did acknowledge the intense level of competitiveness he shares with Allen, Mahomes made it abundantly clear that he holds the Bills star in very high regard:

“He’s a great dude, too,” Mahomes continued. “Obviously, when we’re on the football field, we compete against each other and we want to beat each other’s teams. But I have a ton of respect for him and the player and person that he is.”

Both the Chiefs and the Bills enter this one with a 4-1 record and with both sides coming off back-to-back wins. Someone has to come out on top in this one, and it’s definitely going to be a must-watch spectacle for NFL fans everywhere.