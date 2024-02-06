Patrick Mahomes knows how tough it is to get there.

When it comes to Super Bowl rings as a player, Tom Brady is the gold standard. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback has a total of seven Super Bowl victories, a feat that Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes still finds amazing.

When asked during Monday's Super Bowl media day about his thoughts on getting to seven rings, the two-time NFL champion responded with a fully self-aware answer.

“I mean I’m not even close to halfway,” the Chiefs QB said. “Seven seems like a long way away still.”

Reporter: “Could you get seven rings by the time it’s all said and done?” Patrick Mahomes: “I mean I’m not even close to half way… Seven seems like a long way away still.” 🗣️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/H47pK9Uv87 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2024

Patrick Mahomes could have had three Super Bowl rings today if it weren't for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady won his seventh and last Super Bowl in 2021 when he led Tampa Bay to a 31-9 win at Super Bowl 55, thus denying the Chiefs of a repeat. Kansas City won Super Bowl 54 by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's grandest event.

Mahomes is still just 28 years old and already has a career worth at least consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road. Although Brady's seven is tough to catch even with the success Mahomes already has had, the Chiefs star still has plenty of time to narrow the gap between him and Brady. He can do that as soon as this coming Sunday when the Chiefs and the 49ers meet anew at the Super Bowl, this time in Las Vegas.

