Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr are probably the two most beloved professional athletes in Kansas City right now. In order to show love to his hometown friend, Mahomes took some time out of his day to shout out Witt Jr, joking that he can beat out the insane 141mph bat speed that Witt Jr has.

I think i can get 142mph… 🤣 @BwittJrhttps://t.co/ZsMgHKww12 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2023

Bobby Witt Jr is quickly rising up the ranks of the best infielders in baseball despite the Royals being one of the worst teams in the MLB. Kansas City fans probably don't mind too much given the fact that the Chiefs are coming off of a Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes is set to be their quarterback for the indefinite future.

Nevertheless, many fans across Kansas City are probably ready for baseball season to be over and officially transition into football season. Besides Witt Jr, the Royals and their 39-82 record have given fans little to cheer about this season; come Week 1 of the NFL regular season, smiles will return to Kansas City as the reigning Super Bowl champions gear up for another ring-chasing season.

The Chiefs will be public enemy number one across the NFL this year, although this is not much of a concern for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and Witt Jr are the types of athletes that can handle any type of pressure and can be counted on to perform whether they are playing on a bottom feeder or an elite squad.

All in all, the future of Kanas City sports is in good hands with Patrick Mahomes and Bobby Witt Jr, and fans will love this exchange between their two stars.