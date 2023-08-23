Kansas City Chiefs fans are starting to stress over if star defensive tackle Chris Jones will return from his holdout in time for the week 1 contest versus the Detroit Lions. Chris Jones is still holding out, and even suggested he could remain out until week 8 of the season.

However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't worried and gave the perfect response in support of both Jones and the team.

“I know that stuff — contract stuff — is hard to talk about because everybody wants to make money for their entire family and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “But I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. He loves being a part of this organization. So I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris that I love him and that whenever he does come back, he'll be welcomed with open arms,” via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

“We know that he’s preparing himself so that whenever he does come back, he’ll be that dominant player that he always has been.”

Jones is holding out because he wants a new contract since his current deal expires after the 2023 season. The 2022 2x All-Pro is obviously very serious about his stance given that he is getting a $50,000 fine for each day of training camp missed and has considered missing time in the regular season.

Though Patrick Mahomes is the clear face of the Chiefs franchise, Jones has also played a crucial role in Kansas City's two Super Bowl wins. While the Chiefs will still be a serious contender, they will want Jones back as soon as possible to help the defense stop key opponents like the Bills and Bengals.