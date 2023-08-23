We are 15 days away from the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Detroit Lions, and star defensive tackle Chris Jones is still holding out for a contract extension. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave a concerning update on negotiations with Jones.

“There's been no communication, so I don't know what's going to go there,” Andy Reid said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Whatever happens, happens, and if he's not there, the game goes on, right? That's how it works. … There's just been no communication.”

The Chiefs could come to an agreement with Chris Jones at any point, and concerns could be gone. All it takes is one offer that is satisfactory. It will be interesting to see at what point either side will make a concession in negotiations.

When many think of the Chiefs, they think of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Reid. That is rightfully so. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Reid are outstanding at what they do, and Mahomes and Kelce make a ton of highlight plays throughout every season. However, Jones is one of the best players on the Chiefs, and arguably their best player on the defensive side of the ball.

The pass rushing that Jones brings from the defensive tackle position is unlike anyone else in the league. He put up 14.5 sacks last season. While the Chiefs have the talent to make due without him, his absence would be felt on the defensive line. It will be interesting to see if a resolution can be found before the start of the season.