Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones does not appear to be backing down from his promise to hold out from team activities until his contract is extended.

The Chiefs' four-time Pro Bowler recently responded to a fan on Twitter who appeared to be trolling him, asking when he can be expected back and teasing that “it's rough to live on 20 million a year.”

Chris Jones responded with a simple answer: “Week 8.”

Week 8 — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 22, 2023

The 29-year-old is entering his eighth season in a Kansas City uniform. He was drafted in 2016 following three seasons in college with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jones quickly established himself as a star at the NFL level, making the last four Pro Bowls. He's also been the anchor for a Kansas City defense that has won two Super Bowls and three AFC Championships over the last few years.

2023 is the final year of Jones's four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2020, $60 million of which is guaranteed. Although he still has one season remaining, Jones is evidently holding out in the hopes of netting himself an even larger jackpot for the long-term future.

In the meantime, the fines have been racking up in a big way. Jones has been fined $50,000 for every day that he did not show up to team activities, which included the entirety of the team's training camp this summer.

He has also failed to show up for any of the team's preseason games.

With just 14 days until Kansas City kicks things off against the Detroit Lions, Chiefs fans will certainly hope Jones and the team can work something out in the near future.