Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney reportedly underwent knee surgery, per ESPN. His status for Week 1 of the regular season is now in question.

“We'll just see. He's determined that he's going to be there,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Toney's potential injury timetable. “I'm pulling for him.”

Toney still has a chance of being ready for the start of the season. The Chiefs would likely prefer Toney to wait until he's fully healthy before returning, even if that means missing the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he was hopeful Toney could return for the start of the season but understood it could take him a few extra weeks before being ready.

Kadarius Toney's impact on the Chiefs

Toney began his career with the New York Giants. He immediately displayed signs of potential but appeared in only 10 games during his rookie season back in 2021. In 2022, Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs. In seven games with Kansas City, Toney recorded 171 receiving yards, 14 receptions, and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Toney, who's still only 24-years old, take another step forward this season with the Chiefs. If his injury doesn't keep him out long Toney will be in line for a breakout campaign in Kansas City's loaded offense.

For now, there are no guarantees as to when Toney will return. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out for Week 1 is a positive sign though. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Toney and the Chiefs as they are made available.