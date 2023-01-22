Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with two touchdowns as he completed 22 of his 30 passes for 195 yards.

Following the incredible victory that secured them their ticket to the AFC Championship, Mahomes emphasized that it will require more than just an injured ankle to take him out of a game.

“Yeah I did not want to go and they kinda gave me the ultimatum that I won’t be going back in unless I went in there. They’re trying to take care of me, we’ve got a lot of great people over here. But it’s gonna take a lot to keep me out of a football game,” Mahomes said of his injury.

Patrick Mahomes also shared that he is “good to go” for the AFC title game, playing down his injury and easing the concerns of fans who are worried about his status moving forward. As the 27-year-old quarterback highlighted, he won’t be sitting out even if he’s in any kind of pain.

The good news for Mahomes is he still has a lot of time to heal and rest his body for their game next Sunday. Hopefully by that time, he is already fully recovered without any health issue bothering him.