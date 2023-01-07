By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The records continue to fall for Patrick Mahomes as he passed Drew Brees for the NFL total yardage record as the Chiefs took on the Raiders in their regular-season finale.

Mahomes moved into the top spot in the total yardage category late in the second quarter, reaching the 5,570-yard mark. Brees had 5,562 total yards in the 2,011 season.

The Chiefs have a chance to clinch the best record in the AFC if they can defeat the Raiders, and they built a 24-3 lead at halftime. However, a 14-3 record will not be enough to give them homefield advantage if they meet the Buffalo Bills in the conference championship game. If the Bills win their season finale, an AFC title game between Buffalo and Kansas City would be played at a neutral site.

This is the result of the cancelation of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game in Week 17 following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

Mahomes may be on his way to securing the MVP award for the second time in this career. The quarterback earned that honor following the 2018 season. Mahomes won a slew of honors that year, and he also earned the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year Award following the 2020 season.

Mahomes had his way with the Las Vegas defense in the first half of the game, completing 14 of 17 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 5,223 yards this season with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the first half of Kansas City’s Week 18 game. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards in 2018, and that was his previous passing record.