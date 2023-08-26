The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game on Saturday ahead of Week 1, but we won't see Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce in action.

As reported by James Palmer, the two stars will watch from the sidelines while Nick Bolton and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will do the same.

Here’s the most action we will see from Patrick Mahomes today. No Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton or MVS today I’m told for the #chiefs against the #browns pic.twitter.com/aPANngCV6V — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 26, 2023

Mahomes actually played a decent amount in KC's last preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. Given how experienced the QB is, Andy Reid knows there isn't really any need for him to suit up in these games.

As for Kelce, it's a similar situation. His only preseason reception came versus Arizona and it was for 20 yards. Now, it's just time to look ahead to the regular season opener.

The Chiefs will be hoping to defend their Super Bowl title in 2023 as they begin their quest on Thursday, September 7th against the new and improved Detroit Lions. To be brutally honest, Kansas City has a very manageable schedule overall and should undoubtedly have one of the best records in the league.

Mahomes is coming off a year where he not only won Super Bowl MVP but also took home his second regular season MVP. There is no question the signal-caller is the best QB in the game right now and his partnership with Kelce is a sight for sore eyes.

The Chiefs are 1-1 in preseason thus far, losing to the New Orleans Saints before beating up the Cardinals last Saturday on the road.