Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game.

Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher:

“The final injury report of the week is now out and the Chiefs have listed Mecole Hardman as out for Sunday’s game against Jaguars. Jerick McKinnon is questionable with shoulder and knee injuries.”

Hardman has become a go-to option for Patrick Mahomes through the air to start the season. Hardman has recorded 25 receptions for 297 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. His four touchdowns through the air put him second on the team, besides only star tight end Travis Kelce.

Hardman has also played a role on the ground for this Chiefs offense. On just four rushing attempts, he has recorded 31 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which is second on the team.

Mahomes and the Chiefs may also be without running back Jerick McKinnon who is dealing with several injuries.

McKinnon has played a similar role to Hardman in this Chiefs offense. On the ground, he has rushed for 123 yards on 32 carries. Through the air, he has brought in 19 receptions for 156 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With Hardman ruled out, and McKinnon potentially unavailable, the Chiefs could turn to other players on the depth chart to make plays. Newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, and rookie running back Isiah Pacheco could see elevated roles in the Mahomes-led offense.