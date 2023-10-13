The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Denver Broncos in a loaded Thursday Night Football matchup. The Broncos have had an underwhelming season, but their matchup has added fuel due to Steve Smith's feud with Jerry Jeudy. Smith criticized Jeudy in the past, but now, Jeudy wants nothing to do with him. Smith was seen giving Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice a pep talk before the game. Is the talk a result of the analyst's quarrel with Jeudy?

Steve Smith gives the Chiefs fuel for Thursday Night Football

Smith was on the air before the Chiefs-Broncos matchup and saw Jeudy on the field. The analyst wanted to apologize for calling Jeudy a “JAG” (just a guy), or an average player. Instead, Jeudy rejected his advances with some choice words. Smith responded to Jeudy's comments live after the interaction.

Smith said, “I'm sorry I said you were a JAG, who's an average wide receiver [the Broncos] used a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything. I hope today that you actually show up,” via Melina Myers (h/t NFL Network).

Smith continued, “And when teams call me and ask me if they should trade for you, I would say no, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism.”

Steve Smith Sr. Just said some… things… about Jerry Jeudy on NFL Network… 😬 pic.twitter.com/xOO5ETnan9 — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) October 12, 2023

Clearly, there is a lot the young Broncos wide receiver can take away from Smith's comments. Meanwhile, Rashee Rice wants to use the opportunity to further prove the Chiefs' dominance. It appears Smith wishes the same.

Rashee Rice getting a pep talk from Steve Smith Sr. Heck of a speech. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/F4pEplXgZt — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 12, 2023

Smith's words to Rice likely pertained to him going out and showing everyone who the better wide receiver is.

This Thursday Night Football game is already full of drama and will not be disappointing. Can Jerry Jeudy have a breakout game and prove Steve Smith wrong? Rashee Rice will be in on the action too. Expect a great battle of wide receivers in this AFC West matchup.