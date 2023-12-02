The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their running backs as they tangle with the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without one of their rushing weapons when they take on the surging Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is out for the game, per ESPN. The team is elevating Deneric Prince from the practice squad to help out.

McKinnon has been slowed down by a groin injury the last few weeks. He's not had a lot of carries recently, with only six rushes through the last five games for 9 total yards. McKinnon is actually giving the Chiefs more production catching the ball out of the backfield than with his rushing yards. He's caught 19 balls this season for 155 yards. McKinnon remains pretty far behind his 2022 statistics, when he carried the ball more than 70 times on the season for the Chiefs.

Despite his quiet season on offense, McKinnon is a veteran who brings leadership to the Chiefs running back room, and was a gem for the team when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. This season, the team is 8-3 and coming off of an emotional 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice had a breakout game against the Raiders, as he made a critical touchdown catch for Kansas City. The Chiefs are certainly hoping he can continue to make big plays like that while the running backs get back to full strength.

Deneric Prince will also get a chance to make his mark. Prince is a rookie who went undrafted after playing his college football at Tulsa. The rookie hasn't yet recorded an official carry in the NFL, and he will most likely be gunning for a chance to show what he can do for the team.

The Packers enter the game with a 5-6 record. The team has won three of their last four games. The Chiefs and Packers kick off at 8:20 Eastern on Sunday.