Travis Kelce officially is a meme after he was looking “sad” after his girlfriend Taylor Swift was seen missing from the crowd during the team's week three win. Kelce, who has been dating the global popstar for a year now, has now gone viral after appearing sad sitting on the sidelines during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game last week.

As seen in fan footage, Kelce is sitting on the bench and is seemingly wiping his face. The short clip has now gone viral with assumptions as to why Kelce was looking sad.

“His gf isn't here. If she was here then he would've played better. But what do I know,” one X user wrote.

“It’s okay Trav, Taylor will make you some nice cinnamon rolls and pop tarts,” another fan wrote, referencing Swift's love for cooking and baking.

“He’s been Swifted,” another fan responded to the video.

According to TMZ, the singer decided to get dinner with Gigi Hadid at The Corner Store restaurant in Manhattan.

Taylor Swift Makes 2024-2025 NFL Season Debut

While Swift decided to skip last week's game, she has made it to the first two in style. For the Chiefs' season opener, Swift wore a denim corset and denim jean shorts with red knee-high leather boots. She also wore her signature red lipstick. For the second game of the season for the Chiefs, Swift decided on a more comfy look with an oversized Chiefs-branded t-shirt.

Her style at the games has always had a more comfy feel and the singer is letting her style speak for itself this season.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” a source told Life & Style last week. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

The singer went to 13 games last season and now has gone to two out of the three games so far for the 2024-2025 season. According to sources, the singer has been enjoying her time being emersed into the NFL.

“She loves cheering Travis on and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on,” the first source told Us Weekly.

A second source told the out that: “Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back.”

“She’s loved being around the football community,” says the source. “It’s a reprieve from work for her, and Travis is excited she’s fully ingrained in his world.”

The Chiefs' next game is on Sunday (Sept. 29) at 4:25 p.m. EST against the Los Angeles Chargers.