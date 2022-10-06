Chiefs secondary could get major boost in Week 6 vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a blowout victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. They likely are feeling very good about themselves. But one thing certainly worth taking stock in was how easily Brady and the Bucs moved the ball through the air against the Chiefs secondary.

Brady had his best game of the year, throwing for over 350 yards and three touchdowns. Thankfully for Chiefs fans, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense was unstoppable, dropping 41 points. Nevertheless, the defense showed some kinks for the first time this season.

Next week, the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in a game that could go a long way in determining home field advantage once again. The Chiefs secondary might very well be in better shape for the pivotal matchup vs. the Bills.

I'm told the Chiefs believe there's a real chance rookie CB Trent McDuffie returns Week 6 against the Bills. McDuffie has been recovering well from a hamstring injury and although he'll need to put together a good week of work, it's possible he plays next weekend — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 6, 2022

According to FanSided writer Matt Verderame, Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie might return for that game. McDuffie played in the season opening win vs. the Arizona Cardinals but left with a hamstring injury.

Kansas City used a first-round pick on the talented cornerback out of Washington. The rookie defensive back earned All Pac-12 First-Team honors last season as a shutdown cornerback. That is certainly something that can come in handy against Josh Allen and the Bills aerial attack.

Everyone remembers the shootout between the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round last year. It was arguably the most exciting playoff game in recent memory. Mahomes and Allen went back and forth scoring on the opposing defense. The Bills once again boast one of the league’s best units. So, McDuffie’s presence would be a welcomed sight.