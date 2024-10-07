Olympics legend Simone Biles made an appearance on the podcast Not Just Football with Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In it, they recapped her incredible career, her marriage to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and Heyward also asked about other athletes that impress her. Biles spoke on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I mean, besides my husband (Owens), because he’s broken down stigmas that aren’t typical,” said Biles. “He’s D2 (Division II), undrafted, in year seven in the league, which is so good for kids to see, especially when he hosts his football camps. But I really think we always go back to Patrick Mahomes.

“(Mahomes is) a freak of nature, how does he always pull it out? It’s like the Chiefs could be down, and he’s just a miracle worker,” said Biles. “He’d (Owens) probably kill me for saying that or admitting it, at least.”

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP, is already locked in as a future Hall of Famer.

“But we also loved being with Jordan Love last season, such a breakout star and that was super exciting,” Biles continued.

Heyward teased her about complimenting the Green Bay Packers, a big rival of her husband's team, the Bears. Although Owens spent the 2023 season with Green Bay.

Simone Biles, Olympics legend and huge NFL fan

Biles and Owens always show love for each other's careers. In September, she got a “J” tattoo on her ring finger. After Biles' incredible Olympics performance, Owens celebrated while on the NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live.

“She's amazing, isn't she? I'm over the moon,” Owens said. “I was just excited that I was able to sit there and I was able to witness it and experience the energy, the culture and just watch everyone react to her.”

In Week 1 of the 2024 season, Owens scooped up a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Biles posted in all caps on social media.

“ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK.”

Biles has been addressing retirement rumors since the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she said the same to TODAY's Hoda Kotb.

“You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know,” Biles said. “I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”

Biles would be 31 during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.