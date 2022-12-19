By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans as two touchdown favorites. The line made perfect sense. The Chiefs are considered Super Bowl contenders while the Texans have just one win this year. But as they say, that’s why they play the game.

The Texans led for much of the game, including during the fourth quarter. Once again, Patrick Mahomes led his team from behind, ultimately winning in overtime, 30-24. With the win, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season. They also kept pace with the Buffalo Bills for home field advantage and the only first-round bye.

Even though the team struggled to beat the Texans, that doesn’t mean everyone played poorly. In fact, there were a number of Chiefs players that had standout performances. However, there were also a number of guys who underperformed Sunday.

So, let’s get into the Chiefs studs and duds from their Week 15 win over the Texans.

Chiefs Studs

Jerick McKinnon – Running Back

Once again, Kansas City’s scat back, Jerick McKinnon, put forth quite the effort in the win. He was coming off a career game last week when he caught seven of nine targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns. McKinnon continued showing off his skills out of the backfield and illustrated why he’s known as a pass catching specialist. That monacre once again lived up to the billing.

McKinnon caught all eight of his targets for 70 yards and picked up another receiving touchdown. But this time, he even did some work on the ground. He ran the ball a season-high 10 times for 52 yards and another touchdown. His rushing touchdown was the biggest play of the game. He rushed for a 26-yard walk-off touchdown in overtime, sending Texans fans home unhappy.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, McKinnon has taken on a larger role in the Chiefs offense. If he keeps playing like this, good luck to anyone slowing this offense down.

Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback

You could probably argue that Mahomes should be on this list every week. Bu this week, he really earned it.

The Texans quietly have one of the better secondaries in the NFL. They rank in the top half of the league in most statistical categories against the pass. Yet, Mahomes was close to perfect. He finished 36 for 41 for 336 yards and two touchdown passes. He also picked up 33 yards on the ground, including a short rushing touchdown.

Mahomes once again had complete command of the offense. He led the team back form a fourth quarter deficit and made some truly incredible plays along the way. I’m not saying anything we don’t already know, but this guy is really good. Like really, really good.

Travis Kelce – Tight End

Whenever you talk about Mahomes, it’s hard not to also talk about Travis Kelce. The future Hall of Fame tight end was back at it again Sunday. He finished with 10 catches on 10 targets for 105 yards.

But unlike so many games in the past, there was no big splash play for Kelce. He did however make a number of critical catches to help keep drives alive, including one where Mahomes rolled out and threw across his body to Kelce to convert a critical first down.

The Texans did their best to limit Kelce’s big plays. Yet, at the end of the day he still surpasses 100 yards with double digit catches. This guy is unstoppable.

Chiefs Duds

Isiah Pacheco – Running Back

This game represented the perfect opportunity for rookie tailback Isiah Pacheco to claim a full-time role as the Chiefs’ primary running back. Pacheco was effective at times rushing the football. However, whenever you put the ball on the ground, you are at risk of making this list.

Midway through the second quarter with the game tied 7-7, Pacheco fumbled at the Chiefs 22 yard line. The turnover proved costly as the Texans converted that into seven points. To Andy Reid’s credit, he didn’t go away from his rookie running back. Pacheco settled in and played well for much of the game.

But considering how terrible the Texans are against opposing running games, he didn’t have the breakout game everyone expected Sunday.

Harrison Butker – Kicker

The Chiefs place kicker, Harrison Butker, is one of the best in the league. But he really struggled on Sunday.

With 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a four-yard touchdown. Butker then missed the extra point. That missed extra point was part of the reason the game landed in overtime. But he had a chance to make up for it.

Butker missed a 51-yard field goal that would have given the Chiefs a win in regulation. Better days are likely ahead for the Pro Bowl kicker. But this was not one of them.