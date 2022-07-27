The new story JuJu Smith-Schuster plans to write after injury-plagued 2021 season

Juju Smith-Schuster is preparing for his sixth season in the NFL. The 2022-2023 season also marks his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs. And, according to the star wide receiver, he’s ready to rewrite his story.

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr tweeted Smith-Schuster’s quote from training camp Wednesday afternoon.

The story JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to write at #Chiefs camp? "I was hurt last year. Didn’t play a lot of ball. Coming to this team, I’m just going to let my play write the story. "Me making plays on the field, do what I’m told. I came here to win. This is a team that wins." — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 27, 2022

“I was hurt last year. Didn’t play a lot of ball. Coming to this team, I’m just going to let my play write the story,” Juju Smith-Schuster said. “Me making plays on the field, do what I’m told. I came here to win. This is a team that wins.”

This is a great mindset for the receiver, especially after the rough season he endured last year. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. Smith-Schuster had a subsequent surgery to correct the injury and only returned for the Steelers’ Wild Card Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Poetically, he now has a great opportunity to win with the same team that knocked the Steelers out of the postseason last year. He signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Chiefs in March.

With Tyreek Hill now with the Miami Dolphins, Juju Smith-Schuster will likely be one of Patrick Mahomes’ top offensive targets for the upcoming season. According to head coach Andy Reid, the newfound offensive duo is going to be hard to stop this year.