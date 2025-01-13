Teams do not attain dynasty status without constantly drawing motivation. Complacency is what prevents a great player from becoming an all-time great player. It can be a rather exhausting task, but keeping a bulletin board full of material is a possible way to maintain an endless hunger for perfection. The Kansas City Chiefs have this philosophy down pat.

When appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce made it clear that he and the Chiefs are aware of what the critics are saying. And they are not rattled.

“We've definitely heard all the chatter,” Kelce said, per the NFL on ESPN X account. “Guys like Rex Ryan saying this team can't win in the playoffs, and he's seen it before. We hear everything, but at the same time we know what's real and what's in this building. And that's guys who want to be accountable for the one next to them, and they're going to keep finding ways to be accountable week in and week out.”

Expand Tweet

Kelce is referring to Ryan's bold statement that there were three or four teams better than the Chiefs, which he uttered in December on an episode of ESPN's “Get Up” (no longer appears to feel this way). The two-time defending champions are entering the playoffs confident in their ability and clutch genes. Skepticism surrounded them last season, specifically on offense, but Patrick Mahomes claimed his second consecutive Super Bowl MVP award (third overall) in dramatic fashion. Kelce totaled 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns in what was a history-making postseason.

This team's offense does contain more holes, however. Kansas City's rushing deficiencies are a big concern, forcing Mahomes to lean more on his inconsistent wide receiver group. A banged-up Isiah Pacheco is hoping the extra rest rejuvenates him for the final stretch. DeAndre Hopkins, perhaps emboldened by his best opportunity to win a ring in his career, is looking to turn back the clock just enough to help push the Chiefs forward. These uncertainties and more have existed throughout the season, though, and KC still earned a 15-2 record.

Chiefs perfected the art of surviving before coming into their own

Travis Kelce, who recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards in 16 games, believes the team is better equipped for another title run because of the way they have squeaked out victories this season.

“We're finding different ways to win and more ways to win,” he told McAfee. “I think last year we dealt with finding ways to lose. You can learn from both, but learning from the games you win is a whole lot more fun. And I think we've got a lot of confidence in this team.”

Nothing should mentally disrupt the 35-year-old at this point. He has seen it all. If the Houston Texans wish to upset the Chiefs in Saturday's divisional playoffs showdown, they will have to earn it. KC is unlikely to self-destruct, particularly since it has played some of its best football at the end of the year.

But composure does not necessarily equate to infallibility. The Chiefs are mortal. The question now is, are they close enough to immortality to win three Super Bowls in a row? The road to answering that ultimate question begins against the Texans in Arrowhead Stadium.