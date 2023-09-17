No play-by-play person does does innocent double entendre better than Ian Eagle. The veteran CBS announcer commemorated Travis Kelce's first touchdown catch of the season on Sunday with a quick reference to pop superstar Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's rumored paramour.

As Patrick Mahomes rolled right to buy extra time from the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass rush, Kelce—whose innate understanding of pass coverage has made him arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history—carved out some room in the end zone for an easy touchdown catch.

“Mahomes floats it up. Caught!” Eagle said. “Touchdown, Travis Kelce! Kelce finds a blank space for the score.”

Travis Kelce scores, Ian Eagle comments. pic.twitter.com/5PygM14fJY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

“Blank Space” is a hit single from Swift's revered 2014 album 1989. The song spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum eight times by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Rumors of Kelce and Swift's relationship first began swirling in recent weeks. The pair have reportedly been “quietly hanging out,” Kelce's failed summer attempts to give Swift his phone number nevertheless sparking a fledgling romance.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast in late July.

Kelce, 33, made his season debut in Week 2 after missing the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.