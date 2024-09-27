The Kansas City Chiefs do not have to worry about any locker room complaining due to subpar stats from their championship core.

Support systems in place take care of any Taylor Swift-sized calamities aggravating the Chiefs like dropped balls or missed blocks. Respected voices from outside the building sometimes chime in as well, which is fine as far as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are concerned. They will take all the help they can get in keeping a “trash” Travis Kelce cool-headed for the NFL Playoffs.

Brotherly bonds are not broken easily and one of the best sibling moments of the season took place on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce show. Fans got to watch as Travis listened to an emotional message from brother Jason during a recent podcast episode.

Chase Daniel keeping up with Chiefs

Chase Daniel made millions of dollars doing clipboard work while others went out and played. Make no mistake though, Daniel is a Super Bowl champion who won NFL games with a 68% completion percentage. He knows what makes an offense tick, even if certain skill players are not getting touches.

Daniel knows big moments will come throughout a 17-game season. It's all about the preparation for the moment and no one doubts Kelce in Kansas City.

“Opportunities come to superstars,” Daniel stated during an appearance on “The Facility”. “I know for a fact, I'm told by a reliable source that when Travis is on the road at these places (supporting Taylor Swift at events), he brings a gym on the road. He has a trainer. He has a massage therapist. He is doing the stuff you can do in the offseason while on the road supporting his girlfriend.”

Not many Defensive Coordinators doubt Kelce either. The tight end is not doing much damage individually but Kelce is keeping up with the dirty work that opens space for others. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are just two of the most recent beneficiaries.

“I've talked to a couple of defensive coordinators about this because I want to know from their eyes,” shared Daniel. “We can sit here and say all we want about how Travis Kelce is. Has he lost a step? Is he too distracted? Every single one of the defensive coordinators that played Travis Kelce, the number one thing they go into the week with? Stopping Travis Kelce. The entire defensive game plan is to take away Travis Kelce. I went back to watch and sure enough, he was getting doubled. He getting trailed by corners. Not safeties. Not linebackers. Corners.”

Fantasy football owners should stay patient in the pocket, much like Patrick Mahomes, if Kelce is on their roster.

“It's all about Kelce. (The defensive coordinators) are trying to take away Travis Kelce,” Daniels continued. “I think in these next few games you'll see Kelce get more targets…”