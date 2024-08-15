The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Marquise Brown to start the season after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first play of the preseason opener. Brown was a key addition to the Chiefs offense in free agency, but they'll have to wait and see how he fits within the offense. Patrick Mahomes made it known that the Chiefs will miss, but as always when an injury occurs, it's time for the next man up.

“I guess we're lucky that it wasn't as bad as it could have been,” Mahomes said after practice. “We lose a little bit of that veteran-type receiver in that room. We have other guys that can replace him a little bit, but to have that much talent and have a good understanding of what I want … hopefully we're getting him back sooner rather than later.

“We've just got to keep pushing those young [receivers] to keep getting better and better every day.”

The Chiefs have several wide receivers who can replace Brown while he's sidelined, and it will be interesting to see who will be that player to step up.

The Chiefs' wide receivers will have to step up in Marquise Brown's absence

The Kansas City Chiefs have the wide receivers to step up in place of Marquise Brown, and one of them is Xavier Worthy, who the team picked in the first round of the draft. Worthy set a combine record for the fastest 40-time, and his speed will be a big component of the Chief offense.

“We want to try to see what he can do as live as you can get before the season,” Mahomes said about Worthy. “You want to give him chances to go out there and make plays in that live action.

“Defenses are accounting for that as well too. So it's trying to find that balance.”

The Chiefs also have Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore who will play a big part in the Chiefs offense. It's hard to forget Travis Kelce as well, who has been the most consistent pass catcher for the Chiefs, and Mahomes' favorite target for years.

There shouldn't be too much conern about the Chiefs offense, as long as Mahomes is under center. He's shown year in and year out that it doesn't matter who is on the field, he's going to make a plays and score touchdowns. The Chiefs are looking to three-peat after winning back-to-back Super Bowls, and health will play a major part in their road to being competitive this season.

If Brown is able to come back sooner than later it would be big for the team, but if not, the Chiefs are confident that they'll be okay without him.