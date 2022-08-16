Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.”

At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the upcoming season. He’s going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder as he sets out to prove that he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. Just ask Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.

Speaking during Monday’s press conference, Kelce revealed that in his mind, he firmly believes that the growth of the team’s offense has to be widely credited to the continued development of Mahomes (h/t Myles Simmons of PFT):

“Oh, without a doubt. It’s the whole offense in general,” Kelce said. “You put a lot more accountability on the O-line for being together for a whole ‘mother year, having that much chemistry together. And then on top of that, what Pat’s able to do is keep developing. He keeps finding ways to get better as a quarterback. And that, by far, is what’s made this offense take off and go into more of a passing offense than what we’ve had in the past.”

Kelce was then asked if he thought Patrick Mahomes can do more things now as compared to earlier in his career. The three-time All-Pro tight end was honest with his response:

“It’s hard to say, man,” Kelce said. “I’ve always thought he’s been one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around on the football field — whether it’s just playing off natural instincts or actually knowing what the defense is doing. I’ll leave that up to him to tell you. “But I think his development over the offseasons has got a lot to do with taking it to that next step — whether it’s that next read or understanding what the defense is doing so you know where to go even more precise with the ball instead of just feeling out the defense. I’ve really seen that out of him in this camp more than any.”

There’s no denying that the Chiefs lost a major piece in the departure of Tyreek Hill. It is clear, however, that Mahomes is going to go out with something to prove this year, so the rest of the league better be ready.