Travis Kelce was not going to let a second chance on the mound end in another disaster. Prior to Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. aaaand it went well.

STRIKE!!! Travis Kelce with a wonderful first pitch to Bobby Witt Jr. #ChiefsKingdom #Royals pic.twitter.com/3EHhOwfrqa — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 13, 2023

That must be a huge sigh of relief for Travis Kelce, who waited a long time to get another shot at a first pitch after he messed up the previous one in April during the home opener of the Cleveland Guardians.

It's not always that someone who had embarrassed themselves by throwing a wayward first pitch gets another crack at it, so Travis Kelce can consider himself lucky that he's managed to receive another try — and execute it properly.

It is also a hilarious touch that there were arrow signs at the home plate to make sure that Travis Kelce will not miss Witt's glove.

Now that he's redeemed himself, maybe Travis Kelce can get more chances to throw first pitches in the future. But the real focus for him is helping the Chiefs defend the Super Bowl title they won in the last NFL season. Back in the 2022 NFL campaign, Kelce registered 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions and 152 targets. At 33 years old, Kelce clearly still believes he's got as much juice on his pitch to Witt as he has left in him to help the Chiefs get the job done again in the coming NFL season.