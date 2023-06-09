When the Kansas City Chiefs went to the White House to celebrate their 2023 Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce saw an opportunity. With President Joe Biden distracted, the superstar tight end stepped to the presidential podium to address the nation. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped Kelce before he went too far, but after the fact, Kelce revealed that he only wanted to say three words that he couldn’t get out before Mahomes intervened.

At the event, while Biden was looking the other way, Kelce stepped up to POTUS’s podium and said, “So, I’ve been waiting for this — ” before Mahomes made the save of the day, pulling Kelce away from the microphone while apologizing to the laughing crowd.

After the fact, Travis Kelce discussed the White House incident with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the pair’s New Heights podcast.

“Obviously, the President at the podium, it’s iconic, right?” the Chiefs TE said. “And how he usually addresses the nation, to ‘my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude!”

Travis never got those three iconic words out, though, thanks to Mahomes. He told his brother he regrets not delivering the line right away but that his QB knew he was “in over his head.”

And in the end, the Chiefs star says he owes Mahomes a debt of gratitude.

“Shout out to Pat, man, for keeping me from embarrassing myself at the podium in front of the world,” Travis concluded.

While the Chiefs' tight end is grateful to his quarterback, the rest of us shouldn’t be as happy. The Travis Kelce White House video is already legendary as is, but if he did get out the words “my fellow Americans,” it would have created an all-time meme, and Patrick Mahomes denied us that hilarious moment.