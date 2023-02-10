Travis Kelce is still one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL and is a major reason why the Kansas City Chiefs are going to play this coming Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Kelce isn’t hard to spot on the field because of his size, but somehow, opposing defenses always fail to keep track of him and that’s mainly because Andy Reid is such a talented head coach.

Just ask Travis Kelce.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time: Andy Reid, baby. Big Red,” Travis Kelce shared (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). “He can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that everybody’s doing their jobs. It’s not just a me go out there and get open type play. I’m sure you guys like to think that, but there’s a lot of madness to it, and there’s a lot of guys doing their jobs for the big picture. I’m fortunate that I’m playing here, for sure.”

With the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the last offseason, Travis Kelce found himself carrying a bigger load downfield for the Chiefs’ offense. Even though the Chiefs no longer have the field-stretching ability of Hill, Travis Kelce still managed to collect a total of 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions and 152 targets. In addition, he led the Chiefs in red-zone completions with 18 on 30 targets, converting those numbers into 11 touchdowns for an incredible 60 percent completion rate.

Travis Kelce will be in for a tough matchup on Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles’ stout defense, but the Chiefs can always trust the genius of Andy Reid.