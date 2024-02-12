Travis Kelce has his eyes on more prizes.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is not thinking about retirement. Although he has accomplished so much from both an individual and team perspective as a pro in the NFL, Kelce is not yet ready to hang it up.

“I want to go ahead and enjoy this one,” Kelce said when asked if he intends to keep on playing (h/t Ari Meirov).

“Hell yeah,” he said. “I want that three-peat, ”the Chiefs star TE also said after being asked about his desire to continue his career (via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN).

Kelce is still just 34 years old and will not turn 35 until October, but he's already won a lot. He now has three Super Bowl titles and nine Pro Bowl selections. It is safe to say that he's going to make it to Canton one day even if he decides to stop playing after helping the Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58, 25-22. But that just doesn't seem to be the case for Kelce at the moment, as he plans to continue his career and help the Chiefs win even more championships.

Against the 49ers, Kelce collected a game-high 93 receiving yards on nine catches and 10 targets. While he's getting up there in age, Kelce showed in the 2023 season that there is plenty of gas left in the tank. For one, the Chiefs have a golden opportunity to pull off a three-peat in the NFL, which has never been done since the start of the Super Bowl era.