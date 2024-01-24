Jason Kelce had quite the first impression after meeting Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce revealed what Swift actually thought of Jason.

Taylor Swift is apparently a big fan of Jason Kelce. Jason attended the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game to support his brother Travis Kelce, who of course is romantically involved with Swift. Jason made quite the impression after going shirtless while watching the game.

Travis Kelce revealed what Swift thought of Jason during the latest episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Well Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis told Jason.

There is no question that Jason Kelce was having fun watching his brother and the Chiefs earn a narrow victory over the Bills in the NFL playoffs.

Jason also explained his mindset in reference to making his “best first impression.”

“I want to make my best first impression, this is my best first chance,” Jason said.

“My best first impression was the worst impression ever so I could just build from that point on,” Travis responded.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs looking for another Super Bowl

The 2023 season was far from a perfect one for Kansas City. The offense dealt with inconsistency and some people around the NFL world wondered if the Chiefs would be able to make another deep playoff run.

Kansas City's defense has stepped up, though, while the offense is finding its rhythm in the playoffs. And sure enough, the Chiefs are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs will enter the AFC Championship Game with confidence. The Baltimore Ravens have performed well all season long though, so the contest projects to be an exciting one.

Kelce will have Taylor Swift and Jason cheering him on throughout the game. The Chiefs will have momentum on their side, but they also cannot take the Ravens for granted.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST in Baltimore.